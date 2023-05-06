Bayern Munich II secures a pair of crucial signings for next season

When one player leaves a club, another must be bought to replace that player. That’s quite obvious but also easier said than done. The departures of striker Grant-Leon Ranos and midfielder Eyüp Aydin from Bayern Munich have been virtually guaranteed for some time now. Both players had developed into cornerstones of Bayern Munich’s reserve team, Bayern II, yet both cannot grow in that reserve team anymore; so, after their contracts in Munich expire in 2023, they will depart for a new club. And, as we know, replacements must be found.

Those replacements seem to be striker Maximilian Wagner and midfielder David Dell’Erba. Wagner, whose signing from VfB Stuttgart upon the expiry of his contract in June 2023 has already been confirmed by the club, is a very talented, agile and clinical striker who has been in and around the Germany youth set up for years. Wagner won’t quite provide the dizzying variety of skills Ranos had developed over the years, but he will be a very good replacement.

The transfer of Dell’Erba has not been confirmed yet, but Sky Sport reports, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, that the talented Augsburg midfielder is set to join Bayern. He and Aydin play different roles, so this is no direct replacement, but it will bring a fresh injection of talent into a midfield that is losing a lot of it in Aydin. Additionally, the youngster was born in Germany to Italian parents and Sky Sport reports that, though Dell’Erba has played for Germany’s youth teams, scouts from Italy are watching him.

It’s important to note that neither of these transfers are likely to become first team players, unless something crazy happens. These players are signed to strengthen Bayern II and finally get the team promoted out of the Regionalliga and back to the 3. Liga after two narrow misses in these past two seasons. How well this will work, we will only be able to see next season.