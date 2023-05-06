Marco Friedl reminisces about time at Bayern Munich, talks plan for shutting down former club

Werder Bremen captain Marco Friedl built the foundation for his professional career at Bayern Munich and has developed into a very solid Bundesliga starter.

Friedl will now lead his squad against a Bayern Munich side that is trying desperately to hold onto to its lead in the league.

“We know Bayern will normally have more of the ball. We have to make sure we give them as few chances as possible and limit their strengths,” Friedl told Tz’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have to try to be brave in possession and push through with our game in order to relieve the pressure. It’s also clear that in order to win, we need a perfect day both offensively and defensively. That’s what we’ve been training for this week.”

Friedl also took some time to reflect on his time at Bayern Munich and who he still remains in contact with.

“I look back at my time there with pleasure. I’ve spent almost half my life there. I still have a lot of contact with Serge Gnabry, also with physios and the kitman. I also know some of the security service,” Friedl said. “I still have a connection to Munich. That’s why the club is always in my heart. For the weekend, however, I will drop my FCB ties.”

There were rumors that Bayern Munich wanted to bring the Austrian back into the fold in the recent past, Friedl indicated that the rumors were true, but his situation has changed moving forward.

“Back then, it would have been possible with a buyback option. That’s no longer the case. I’m very happy to have signed my new contract last summer,” Friedl said.