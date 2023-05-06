Bayern Munich Alumni: Utrecht puts a price tag on potential Taylor Booth transfer

Former FC Bayern Munich amateur, Taylor Booth, has only been at FC Utrecht for one season, but he is likely to leave this season after garnering interest from bigger clubs throughout Europe. However, his club has put a hefty price of €12 million on the 21-year-old American.

Jordy Zuidam, Utrecht’s technical director, had this to say about a potential transfer, “If we want to keep the club healthy, we have to make transfers. We aim to sell for around €12 million. We should do that again next year. Then those are guys who represent a value. You also try to keep boys, but you have to be realistic and that will show in the coming period.”

This would be a massive net increase for the club, as Booth left Bayern on a free transfer last summer. In his first season, Booth has made 22 appearances, scoring two goals and recording three assists. He has also won the hearts of Utrecht dans — earning his own song from the supporters.

TAYLOR BOOTH CHANT @fcutrecht fans serenade the Eden, Utah-born midfielder after the club’s 1-0 victory over Heerenveen today in the Dutch top flight. The @realsaltlake academy product has been a mainstay in the Utrecht team since moving from Bayern.

pic.twitter.com/vdpssNGka1 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 5, 2023

Since transferring to Utrecht, Booth has also finally broken into the senior US National Team – making two appearances off the bench in Nations League games in March. Around the same time, local Dutch media outlets reports linked Booth with teams like Ajax and PSV Eindhoven. Other rumored interest has come from England and Spain.