Report: Bayern Munich aren’t planning transfer overhaul

Spring cleaning? Not so fast. While previous reports have suggested Bayern Munich may be looking at a squad overhaul this summer, kicker’s Frank Linkesch has responded with the scoop that the bosses at Säbener Straße don’t view things in the same way.

Via @iMiaSanMia, the report states that although some transfer movement can “definitely” be expected, it won’t match the scale of public speculation — which appears now to be all that the Bild report is.

The speculation wasn’t unfounded, though. A potential €100M spend on a new striker has immediate knock-on effects for the cost-conscious Bavarians: first in there needing to be a roster spot in attack to open up, second in sales likely desired to help fund the deal. Even with a healthy war chest, a six-figure lump sum for a single player would be uncharted territory for the German champions.

Depending on who that player is — Randal Kolo Muani? Harry Kane? Victor Osimhen? — Bayern’s ability to round out the rest of their roster could be impacted if not for further outgoings. There’s already the issue of a squad so full of talent that some of the younger ones are struggling to find opportunity.

All that said, a handful of outgoings and incomings is hardly unusual. In last summer’s transfer window, for example, Bayern saw six incumbent senior players move on: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Tanguy Nianzou (Sevilla), Marc Roca (Leeds United), Omar Richards (Nottingham Forest), Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) and Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund). Correspondingly, five arrived: Sadio Mané, Matthijs de Ligt, Mathys Tel, Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui.

It would be no surprise to see a similar, if slightly lower level of movement this season.