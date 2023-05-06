Bayern Munich aren’t worried about dip in form with Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies has not been at his best for Bayern Munich this season; there’s no getting around that. He has dealt with some minor injury problems, but that’s nothing out of the usual ever since he’s joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS. Last season, he had to recover from having myocarditis that saw him sidelined for a considerable spell, while the season before, he had to recover from a pretty significant ankle ligament injury.

For whatever reason, Davies has not quite reached the heights he was hitting in the 2019/20 sextuple-winning season when he was also able to tally 3 goals and 9 assists from a total of 43 appearances across all competitions. It was also that season under both Niko Kovac and Hansi Flick that Davies truly established himself as Bayern’s main left back, leading to Thomas Muller famously dubbing the Canadian international as the “FC Bayern Roadrunner” — a reference to his uncanny ability to make recovery runs at blistering pace.

This season hasn’t been Davies’, or Bayern’s best. Despite this, the club is still convinced that the Canadian is very much a foundational part of both the present and the future of Bayern Munich, per kicker’s Frank Linkesch (via @iMiaSanMia). His current contract with the club runs through June 2025, but the club is interested in offering an extension in the medium to long-term range to ensure he’s a big part of the club’s future.

Alongside Mathys Tel, Jamal Musiala, Matthijs de Ligt, Paul Wanner, Airjon Ibrahimovic, Josip Stanisic, and Dayot Upamecano, Davies is one of Bayern’s handful of players below the age of 25, representing a core for the future of the club; at least for Davies, De Ligt, Upamecano, and Musiala. It remains to be seen what will happen this summer with Tel, Wanner, Stanisic, and Ibrahimovic.