Marcel Sabitzer admits there’s been no contact with Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich

Marcel Sabitzer has been thoroughly enjoying his loan spell at Manchester United in the Premier League. Since he’s gone there on loan from Bayern Munich during the winter transfer window, he’s made a total of 16 appearances across all competitions, having netted a total of three goals and one assist, including a brace in the 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals first leg.

While he might not be setting the goals and assists tallies ablaze with United, he’s a far more regular feature for Erik ten Hag than he ever was for Julian Nagelsmann ever since he had joined from RB Leipzig. He was competing for minutes in a packed midfield and attacking line of depth and was never really able to gain a consistent run in Nagelsmann’s starting lineups and it became increasingly clear that a loan would be the best option.

Sabitzer has also said that he’s open to staying at Manchester United after his loan spell ends, even though there is no buy option in the loan agreement that he has with Bayern. However, there could be a permanent sale of the player if United would be willing to meet Bayern’s valuation of the Austrian international. The managerial switch from Nagelsmann to Tuchel could make things more complicated, but the player himself recently admitted there’s been no contact yet between himself and Bayern’s new manager.

“Of course there hasn’t been any contact up until now, because they have a lot going on and so do we. Everyone is focused on their tasks. We’ll discuss and analyze everything calmly and see in which direction it’ll go,” Sabitzer recently said, as per Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia).

It’s also telling as far as what his future desires are that he recently said that at United, “everything is bigger” [than it is at Bayern Munich]. It’s clear that he prefers staying there as opposed to going back to Bayern, knowing that they’re already brining in Konrad Laimer from Leipzig and Tuchel has made it clear that he still wants to get both a top class striker a a No. 6, defensive midfielder.