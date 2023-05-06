Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid could get edge on Bayern Munich for Juventus star Dusan Vlahović; Who is making the final call on the next striker for Bayern?; Luka Modrić spurns massive offer; Julian Nagelsmann wary of Tottenham Hotspur; and MORE!

One of the strikers linked to Bayern Munich is Juventus target man Dusan Vlahović, though the club seems to focusing its efforts elsewhere (as you can see below). If Bayern Munich doesn’t want to entertain bringing in the Serbian goal scorer, perhaps Real Madrid will:

Intermediaries have reportedly offered Real Madrid the chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Serie A club Juventus this summer. According to a report by Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid will have the chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic in the summer transfer window. Intermediaries have offered the Juventus striker to Los Blancos. And the Serie A giants will demand €100 million to part ways with the Serb. Real Madrid will likely delve into the market for a top-class striker in the summer transfer window. While they will primarily replace Mariano Diaz, the Merengues also need an alternative to Karim Benzema. And despite the Frenchman’s brilliant form in the last half a decade, his fitness issues are forcing Real Madrid’s hand. The 23-year-old striker has been on Real Madrid’s radar for some time. So the chance to sign the Juventus attacker comes at an opportune time for Los Blancos. But the Serb will not come cheap, with the Serie A giants demanding €100 million to part ways with him. And it is unclear if Real Madrid will shell out such a sum to secure Vlahovic’s services. Apart from Vlahović, Harry Kane is also on Real Madrid’s radar. And like the Juventus striker, the England captain will cost around €100 million in the summer transfer window. So it will be interesting to see which centre-forward arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu to bolster the attack.

The €100 million asking price for Vlahović seems like an absolute pipe dream. Most other reports indicate a number closer to €60 million or €70million.

If you are like me, however, you will be disappointed to by the recent report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, which states that neither Vlahović, nor Füllkrug are being considered by Bayern Munich. However, it would not be completely beyond Bayern Munich to throw out a red herring or two on the way to making a splash signing this summer.

When looking at all of the available options, where does Vlahović fall on your radar?

Even if Dusan Vlahović is available to Bayern Munich, the club still might prefer a more expensive option in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani per Bild. In addition, Bayern Munich is out on Victor Osimhen because of his price tag:

Randal Kolo Muani is now the top candidate in Bayern’s search for a striker. The club is intensifying their efforts for the Frenchman. Bayern have decided they will not bid for Victor Osimhen this summer. The Nigerian is no longer on the club’s shortlist. The club is not sure Osimhen would be an immediate success and worth spending a record fee.

There have been other stories pointing toward this direction for Bayern Munich, but a fascinating subplot within this transfer decision is who has the power to make the final call? Is it CEO Oliver Kahn? Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić? How about manager Thomas Tuchel?

Certainly, there will be differences of opinion, but lurking in the shadows is former president Uli Hoeneß, who is said to favor Kolo Muani over anyone else. Is the Hoeneß truly the “Master of Puppets” working behind the scenes?

Regardless, the two sides look pretty far apart on a deal as of now, but there is plenty of time for Bayern Munich — or someone else — to wow Die Adler with a proposal.

Sitting atop the Bundesliga table by the slimmest of margins over Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich will travel to Werder Bremen in a match that it absolutely needs.

While much of the focus for fans has been on the changes that could occur on the roster and in the board room, there is still a league title to capture. For Bayern Munich, grabbing another three points this week could be vital to that pursuit. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table and a peek at their recent form.

Despite some quality names on the roster, Werder Bremen has not been able to put things together this season. Who you should know on Werder Bremen and why.

Ideas on how Bayern Munich could line up for this match and the rationale behind some of our selections.

A prediction on the match.

According to the WhoScored.com rating system, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala is the third highest rated player aged 21 or under in Europe’s Top 5 League:

Top rated players aged 21 and under in Europe's top five leagues



Jude Bellingham - 7.50

Bukayo Saka - 7.42

Jamal Musiala - 7.29

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.26

Florian Wirtz - 7.25

Pedri - 7.18

Dango Outtara - 7.44

Patrick Wimmer - 7.11

Nuno Mendes - 7.04

Moises Caicedo - 6.97 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 3, 2023

At one point last summer, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber was linked to Bayern Munich, but it seems as if that ship has sailed given the club’s current depth at center-back (which is phenomenal).

Right now, it seems as if Manchester United is the front runner to bring him, but it could cost as much as €50 million to do so:

News #Timber: Ajax definitely wants to keep him as he’s their key player! In case of his transfer in summer his price valuation is around €50m at this stage! Ajax has no concrete offers for him yet. Timber wants to join a top club! @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/fu2q9G4KO9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 2, 2023

It has been another crazy week for Bayern Munich as rumors are flying everywhere and fans are generally focused on next season while the 2022/23 squad is embroiled in a title chase.

These are clearly crazy times and that is exactly why Bavarian Podcast Works is here — to help sort through the mess like Luke Skywalker in that trash compactor during Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

Per the norm, there is a lot to talk about, so let’s get to it:

The latest Sadio Mane drama.

How Lionel Messi throwing a grenade into his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain could lead FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski back to Bayern Munich.

The official nail in the coffin on that Harry Kane rumor and why I’m starting to come around on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

A look at the “leaked” list of Bayern’s plans for each player during the off-season.

Even if it might be a little crowded in Real Madrid’s midfield next season, Luka Modrić wants to give it a go. The Croatian turned down a megabucks offer from Al Nassr and wants to focus on inking a new deal with Los Blancos:

Luka #Modric rejected definitively the advances of #AlNassr: to date, he doesn't want to leave football.



‼️⚪ The entourage of the player confirmed to the club that his main goal is to renew the contract with #RealMadrid. ⚽ #Transfers #RMCF pic.twitter.com/zj541BKhU1 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) May 2, 2023

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is a wanted man, but is being extremely selective with his next move.

Nagelsmann has — allegedly — already bailed out of the race to become Chelsea FC’s next head coach and now it appears that he will spurn Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Why?

Well, without a new sporting director in place, Nagelsmann is wary of having to mesh with someone on personnel moves who is not even part of the club yet:

Daniel Levy is considering a number of candidates ahead of next season as he looks to stabilise the club after a chaotic few months. With that said, here’s a look at the latest on Nagelsmann and a potential switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. The uncertainty surrounding Spurs’ sporting director role to work with the next managerial appointment have led to a problem rising during talks between the two parties. The former Bayern Munich boss was on Tottenham’s shortlist to succeed Antonio Conte as their next permanent head coach. Nagelsmann pulled out of the running for the vacant Chelsea managerial position after concerns over the Blues’ recruitment strategy and it is understood that knowing who will be leading recruitment and strategy is an important part of his decision. A report from The Telegraph has outlined the problem facing Levy as talks continue with Nagelsmann over the vacant managerial position at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The German had been on Levy’s radar before he joined Bayern and the report adds that Spurs’ wage budget is a potential issue too, as Nagelsmann would be in the market for the higher earners above the club’s expectations.

Here is a little more context from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg:

❗️News #Nagelsmann: Tottenham/Levy pushing more and more! Further talks took place in the last days. #COYS are a serious option for him. His opinion: Big club! Big potential!



➡️ But he wants to know exactly: How much power does he get in transfers?



And it’s still unclear who… pic.twitter.com/FseNPAB8xu — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 5, 2023

Julian Weigl will make his loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach from Benfica permanent:

❗️News #Weigl: TOTAL AGREEMENT! He will join M‘Gladbach on a permanent deal. He will sign a long-term contract very soon. It’s done.



Very important transfer from #Virkus! @Sky_Marlon89 @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/bz8dMuX26u — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 5, 2023

The deal got done for €8 million: