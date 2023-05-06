Lothar Matthäus stresses importance of Bayern Munich’s search for a new target man

Thomas Tuchel has already stressed his desire to sign both a striker and a No. 6 midfielder this summer, even though Bayern Munich already has Joshua Kimmich currently occupying that role.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s solid goal-scoring run earlier this season before Julian Nagelsmann was sacked was rather unexpected, but a welcomed surprise nonetheless for a team that had just lost Robert Lewandowski in the previous summer’s transfer window. Bringing in Sadio Mane from Liverpool wasn’t exactly the de facto solution to supplement all of the goals that would be lost with no longer having Lewandowski.

With that said, Tuchel’s desire to sign a striker this summer is completely justifiable, and the club’s board has already set they would green-light a transfer of 100-million euros to try to get a top caliber front man. Different names have been mentioned in recent weeks; Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, and Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović, to name a few. Interest in both Kane and Osimhen, however, has reportedly cooled off, but the fact still remains that Bayern need a top-quality striker.

Lothar Matthäus recently stressed the importance of Bayern adding a striker that can score between 25-30 goals in a season for the club. He likes Kolo Muani, but feels that Tuchel has a preference for a player that has a bigger, more physical profile. “I suppose Bayern want to sign a big name striker who is guaranteed to score 25-30 goals. I don’t think it will be Kolo Muani, although he would certainly be a player for Bayern and could help this team. But I think Tuchel is looking for a different profile,” the former Bayern and Germany midfielder explained.

It’s not to say that Lewandowski was the biggest, or most physical, striker, but he was a target man nonetheless that set unprecedented goal-scoring expectations with how many goals he scored season after season with Bayern. It’s safe to say that whoever Bayern gets this summer won’t be able to replicate his numbers, but they need to get someone that fits the profile well enough to help them go the distance in all three competitions.

“A target man, a more physical, stronger striker. Someone that doesn’t want to switch to the wings at all, but receives the ball and takes every second chance. The striker that will be signed has to work. That’s important for the club and the people in charge,” Matthäus said in his description of exactly what Bayern needs.