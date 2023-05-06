 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich pocketed another cool €100m in Champions League earnings in 2022/23

Despite the early exit, the Bavarians can count on a handsome bounty.

By zippy86
FC Bayern München v Manchester City: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s Champions League campaign reached another early stop by their own lofty standards. The quarter-finals exit against Manchester City marked three straight years of bowing out just before the semi-finals.

The elimination means Bayern will miss out on a significant bounty — but their stellar performance to this point means they have already banked a substantial amount of revenue:

After drawing Inter Milan and FC Barcelona in the group stages, and then Paris Saint-Germain at the Round of 16, it could have been a lot worse.

In the end, Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel combined to coach the Bavarians to an 8-1-1 record out of their ten-game run this season, and the club will now consider how to reinvest in their squad for next season. The bitterness of the Manchester City defeat — like last season’s upset loss to Villareal — has the bosses already talking about the summer transfer window.

