Bayern Munich pocketed another cool €100m in Champions League earnings in 2022/23

Bayern Munich’s Champions League campaign reached another early stop by their own lofty standards. The quarter-finals exit against Manchester City marked three straight years of bowing out just before the semi-finals.

The elimination means Bayern will miss out on a significant bounty — but their stellar performance to this point means they have already banked a substantial amount of revenue:

Bayern have earned a €89.02m prize money from UEFA for their Champions League run this season. In addition to the revenues from the 5 home games, the overall earnings exceed €100m. Bayern missed out on €12.5m by failing to reach the semifinals [@kicker] pic.twitter.com/jr5WOQiAiU — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 20, 2023

After drawing Inter Milan and FC Barcelona in the group stages, and then Paris Saint-Germain at the Round of 16, it could have been a lot worse.

In the end, Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel combined to coach the Bavarians to an 8-1-1 record out of their ten-game run this season, and the club will now consider how to reinvest in their squad for next season. The bitterness of the Manchester City defeat — like last season’s upset loss to Villareal — has the bosses already talking about the summer transfer window.

