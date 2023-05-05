 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Edson Alvarez

Competition could be fierce.

By R.I.P. London Teams
AFC Ajax v PSV Eindhoven - Dutch Cup Final Photo by NESimages/Raymond Smit/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking for a defensive midfielder in the upcoming transfer window. One of the names mentioned is Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

The Rekordmeister is apparently looking at the 25-year-old Mexican and are joined by “title challengers” Borussia Dortmund to get the player’s signature, but would set them back 40 million euros:

Considering that the club recently listed down which players will be going and/or staying, they could be looking to have someone join soon-to-be former RB Leipzig player Konrad Laimer as the summer arrivals in Munich. Let’s just hope that if we somehow end up buying Alvarez, he’ll be more professional than the last Ajax midfielder that we signed.

