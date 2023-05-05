Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

With control of the Bundesliga firmly back in their hands, Bayern Munich would be wroth to give it up in a single matchday. Borussia Dortmund may have slipped up the week before, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll continue to do so, no matter what the naysayers (many of them BVB fans) say. So the games keep coming, and the players must perform.

Against Werder Bremen, Bayern have to figure out how to be good. They were not good against Hertha Berlin, and that made for a pretty nervy 70 minutes. This one needs to be better, if the Bundesliga is to be won. Bayern Munich need to be better, and soon.

