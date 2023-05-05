Thomas Tuchel talks Bayern Munich’s injuries, form ahead of Werder Bremen tilt

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel held his weekly press conference ahead the squad’s match against Werder Bremen and is not going to take Die Werderaner lightly.

“Bremen have a very attacking formation with two strikers. They have a dynamic team. The Weserstadion is always special during evening games. We have to be ready for that. We have to play our game and be very careful when defending against counterattacks,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The Bavarians will be entering the match a little shorthanded as Dayot Upamecano (injury), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (injury), Josip Stanišić (injury), Alphonso Davies (injury), Manuel Neuer (injury), Lucas Hernandez (injury), and Leon Goretzka (suspension).

“Dayot Upamecano is out, Leon Goretzka is suspended. Josip Stanišić is out around two weeks with a muscle strain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Alphonso Davies are also out. We’ve got a depleted squad, we’ll probably take a few youngsters with us,” said Tuchel.

The manager talked over how the absence of Choupo-Moting affects the attack.

“Choupo’s knee is still causing him discomfort. Our physios are on it. It felt like his return is a matter of days. It’s taking a bit longer than we expected,” Tuchel said. “When he’s out, we don’t have a classic No. 9, someone physically tall and comfortable with his back to the goal. But Sadio Mané, Serge Gnabry or Thomas Müller can also play in this position — Mathys Tel as well.”

As for who will replaced Goretzka, who was suspended for yellow card accumulation, it will be the youngster, Ryan Gravenberch.

“I think Ryan. He deserved it, I liked his performance against Hertha (Berlin),” Tuchel remarked. “We’ll see who starts offensively. Serge (Gnabry) and Kingsley Coman scored in the last game, so I don’t think we’ll take them out.”

Finally, Tuchel wanted to be clear about the goal for the match, no matter who plays and who sits out.

“We are giving everything we believe is necessary. The preparation is as always. We’ll do anything to win the next game. That’s the job when you play for Bayern,” said Tuchel.

