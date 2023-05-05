Report: Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt are far apart on transfer fee for Randal Kolo Muani

Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt have far different ideas about how much star striker Randal Kolo Muani is worth on the transfer market.

For months now, it has been rumored that Die Adler are seeking nine figures for the French star, but per a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the Bavarians are only willing to offer €60 million, plus add-ons at this stage.

It does seem, however, that Bayern Munich is angling for a compromise where a figure in the middle can be agreed upon:

Bayern are willing to pay around €60m plus add-ons for Randal Kolo Muani. Meanwhile, Frankfurt want €120m. Both sides are around €60m apart in their valuation. Nevertheless, it’s quite possible they would end up meeting somewhere in the middle. There’s no official offer yet. But initial talks have already taken place with Kolo Muani’s management. The problem for Bayern is that offers from foreign clubs could drive the price up. Manchester United and PSG are in the race.

Like an episode of Pawn Stars, where someone walks into the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and the negotiations go nowhere near the way they wanted, Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt are set to battle this out at the bargaining table at a time where Manchester United, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona are all reportedly interested in the Frenchman.

If Bayern Munich is reluctant to pay Eintracht Frankfurt what it wants, there could be another bidder that will buck up. Chances are, that club will be PSG as Kylian Mbappe is reportedly pushing for the club to get his countryman to cover the potential losses of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Anyway, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was asked by Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg if Kolo Muani was a transfer target and predictably, the coach offered very little.

“I can’t say it’s true. And if it was true, I wouldn’t say it’s true. I can’t say it’s true because it’s not an issue at this time,” Tuchel said with a laugh.

In addition to PSG, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid have also been linked to Kolo Muani.