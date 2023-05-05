Report: The future is open for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard

Per a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is going to approach his contract situation calmly and without any rash decisions.

If you are looking for good news on this front, however, it appears that Pavard has been collecting those mental receipts we often hear about — and now wants to be rewarded for his efforts:

According to Sport1 information, Pavard first wants to finish the season professionally and as successfully as possible — with the German championship title. That’s his focus! Only after the last day of the game against Koln on May 27th should there be any clarity about his future. FC Bayern is ready to talk and wants to extend the contract with the 27-year-old, one of the pillars of the defense — but not at any price.

Ah yes, the price. That will surely be a sticking point for the Frenchman given where he falls on the club’s salary hierarchy:

It is not without reason that Pavard hired top agent Pini Zahavi this season — SPORT1 reported exclusively in January. The job for the Israeli: He should get him a top contract with a top club - either with Bayern or somewhere else. The fact is: It is about the biggest contract of his career so far. The defender, who came from Stuttgart for 35 million euros in 2019, would like to move up at least one rank in the salary structure. Pavard is currently not even being paid ten million euros gross per year. Lucas Hernández, his buddy and top earner in the defensive group, on the other hand, makes over 15 million euros gross per year. Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano earn a little less.

The question remains, though, will Bayern Munich push Pavard into that echelon of the payroll or will the club let him walk away? From a sporting perspective he is a fit, but financially there could be issues:

But is Bayern ready to offer Pavard a significantly improved contract? In terms of sport, Pavard is still very happy in Munich, feels the full trust of coach Thomas Tuchel and likes to work with him - as with his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann. A move abroad is not off the table, Pavard can also imagine a new challenge abroad. FC Barcelona is still showing interest, and clubs from England and Italy are also eyeing him. The end of May will show in which direction it goes!

Pavard’s situation will be a key one to watch. His overall strong performance this season and his versatility offer a lot to the club, but how much is that worth to the Bavarians? We will soon find out.

Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, and Inter Milan are all reportedly interested in the defender.