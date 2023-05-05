Ryan Gravenberch could get his chance at Bayern Munich

Ryan Gravenberch could be getting a new lease on life in Bayern Munich. The young midfielder has been rumored to want away from the Bavarian giants after just one season, due to interest abroad and a lack of playing time. But with Leon Goretzka’s suspension — and his impressive second-half cameo against Hertha Berlin — Gravenberch has a chance to start in the next game and begin to carve out a larger role for himself.

Gravenberch wasn’t coach Thomas Tuchel’s first choice to partner Joshua Kimmich in his Bayern midfield. And he wasn’t the second, either: when the half-time substitution came, Goretzka, already on a yellow, made way for Leroy Sané in order to move Jamal Musiala into the double pivot. But Musiala failed to make his mark, either there or in the attack during the first half, and Gravenberch was brought on not long after to show what he could do.

The substitute appearance, which lasted roughly thirty minutes, is reported to have impressed Tuchel according to Bild (via @iMiaSanMia). Gravenberch looked smooth and polished, offering technical proficiency as Bayern searched and searched for a goal against Hertha. Meanwhile kicker’s Frank Linkesch adds that the Bayern brass still see the young Dutchman as “one of the top talents in Europe” and are hopeful for his future with the Rekordmeister.

That future could begin now, with a showcase game against Werder Bremen where Gravenberch looks the logical choice to start.