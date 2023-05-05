Bayern Munich might have reached deal with Adelaide United winger Nestory Irankunda

Bayern Munich’s recent skirmish with Australia was supposed to be a friendly game in Sydney, but that’s no more now. That doesn’t mean they’ll stop looking at players from there; the Bavarians are interested in Nestory Irankunda from Adelaide United:

Bayern are interested in signing Australian winger Nestory Irankunda (17) from Adelaide United. The club has Irankunda on their radar as a talent for the future. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The interest, however, could be a lot more serious than anyone realizes per beIN Sports Australis (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). It appears that this deal is going to get done:

Bayern have reached an agreement with Australian talent Nestory Irankunda (17). Adelaide United are set to bank ‘a substantial sum’ plus add-ons for the winger, who will be loaned back for the 2023/24 A-League season. Irankunda is viewed by Bayern’s technical director Marco Neppe as a project player in a similar vein to Alphonso Davies. The equation for Irankunda is straight forward: another bumper season of growth in Australia and then he will immediately join Bayern’s first team.

The last Australian winger that played in the Bundesliga that I remember fondly was fellow Adelaide graduate Mathew Leckie (for Borussia Mönchengladbach, Ingolstadt, and Hertha Berlin). He now plays for Melbourne City FC.

The last player that Bayern signed from Oceania is Sarpreet Singh from New Zealand, currently plying his trade at Jahn Regensburg. Whether he establishes himself at Bayern or not is yet to be determined.

Either way, Irankuda would be an interesting addition to Bayern’s youth players.