Thomas Tuchel desperate to have Lucas Hernandez back in the lineup at Bayern Munich

Even Tuchel knows how important Hernández is to this Bayern Munich team.

By Jack Laushway
France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Lucas Hernández has been the clear best player in the Bayern Munich defense this season. While Matthijs de Ligt has been great and Benjamin Pavard’s second-half form has been tremendous, no one controlled the backline quite like Hernandez. Since being injured in the World Cup with France. Bayern’s backline has been desperately missing their key piece.

Despite never playing for Thomas Tuchel yet, the new manager knows how much Hernández’s impact has been missed in the squad. Not to mention, Upamecano’s recent performances have made him look like a Sunday league defender. The team is in no rush to throw Hernández back in the lineup, despite how badly he is needed for the remaining four performances of the season.

Will Hernández be the heart of the backline for Bayern Munich for years to come? Despite the initial concerns after his massive price tag, Hernández has been everything they could have imagined and more for Bayern, when he is healthy, that is.

