Daily Schmankerl: Is this Bayern Munich’s chance to get Manchester City’s Erling Haaland?; What’s next for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo?; Another chance at Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku: Bayern target gets rocked; AC Milan leads on Liverpool star; & MORE!

Is this Bayern Munich’s chance to get Manchester City star Erling Haaland?

Maybe not everything is going awesome at Manchester City — despite the team’s excellent run of form and Haaland’s own record-breaking performances. The Citizens are seeking a new deal with Erling Haaland, who just set a new standard for goals in a Premier League season, that would remove the €200 million release clause in his current deal. Haaland said “No” — at least so far:

Erling Haaland has rejected Manchester City’s proposal to extend his contract as he does not want to remove his €200m release clause. The Norway striker turned down an extra €40m in salary and an improved goal bonus as well.

Okay, so this is probably strictly posturing and Haaland will probably walk away for €60 million more in salary as opposed to €40 million, but if I am Bayern Munich, I am authorizing a sale of anyone I can afford to let go on the roster, checking all of my couch cushions, taking loans from shady characters who do business out of dive bars, and paying the release clause!

I know, I know — “You dope! You’ll pay €200 million for Haaland, but not €150 for Victor Osimhen?”

Yes...Yes I would!

I know it’s not going to happen, but it’s Friday and damn it would be nice if it did.

It seems as if FC Barcelona and Inter Miami will be the primary competitors to procure Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi:

MLS side Inter Miami are ready to rival Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for Lionel Messi, who is set to leave PSG this summer. Barcelona are also in talks over a reunion with the forward.

West Ham star Declan Rice sure seems like he will be on the move this summer (likely not to Bayern Munich, though):

David Moyes has admitted West Ham are planning for life with or without Declan Rice. The Hammers captain has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

I’m not so sure Bayern Munich needs a No. 6, but if the club decided to go that route, Rice might be the best available option. His cost, however, could be prohibitive for the budget-conscious Bavarians.

Sitting atop the Bundesliga table by the slimmest of margins over Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich will travel to Werder Bremen in a match that it absolutely needs.

While much of the focus for fans has been on the changes that could occur on the roster and in the board room, there is still a league title to capture. For Bayern Munich, grabbing another three points this week could be vital to that pursuit. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table and a peek at their recent form.

Despite some quality names on the roster, Werder Bremen has not been able to put things together this season. Who you should know on Werder Bremen and why.

Ideas on how Bayern Munich could line up for this match and the rationale behind some of our selections.

A prediction on the match.

Well, that didn’t last long. Amid all of the Lionel Messi craziness over the past few days, this news on Cristiano Ronaldo got a little overshadowed — he wants to leave Al Nassr already:

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Al Nassr after just four months in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid could offer the 38-year-old a route back to European football.

The money is great. Uprooting your family at his age and playing in a lower level league, however, seems like a hassle.

Will he continue to play? If so, where will he end up? MLS seems out, but a move to Portugal could work if he lowers his demands (which he really should...if he genuinely wants to continue to play, he has to accept where he is at in his career).

AC Milan is currently considered the leader for Liverpool FC attacker Roberto Firmino:

Roberto Firmino will be out of contract in June, and he has decided not to renew his contract with Liverpool. A report from Calciomercatoweb claims that AC Milan are currently leading the race to sign the 31-year-old striker. Clubs like Juventus and Inter Milan are keen on signing by experienced forward as well. But AC Milan are hoping to sign the Brazilian as a replacement for former Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

We have seen a few different rumors linking Bayern Munich to Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier — and maybe that has gotten to the youngster’s head as he turned in a horrific performance last weekend against Bournemouth:

2⃣ Illan Meslier made two errors leading to a goal against Bournemouth on Sunday



He also picked up the LOWEST rating (3.98) of ANY player in the Premier League this season... pic.twitter.com/KvWzT0gKMU — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 1, 2023

It has been another crazy week for Bayern Munich as rumors are flying everywhere and fans are generally focused on next season while the 2022/23 squad is embroiled in a title chase.

These are clearly crazy times and that is exactly why Bavarian Podcast Works is here — to help sort through the mess like Luke Skywalker in that trash compactor during Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

Per the norm, there is a lot to talk about, so let’s get to it: