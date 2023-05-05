Alexander Nübel seeking a new club, Bayern Munich looking to secure buy-back clause

When Bayern Munich signed Alexander Nübel from Schalke, everyone thought that we finally found the heir to Manuel Neuer. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been that way with minimal playing time, but went on loan to AS Monaco and famously decided against a return to Bayern when Neuer got injured (we eventually landed Yann Sommer). Now, it looks like Alex wants to move on because of Neuer’s presence (the club even said that they would reinstate Neuer even if they have Sommer).

Alexander Nübel is looking for a new club in the summer and will not return to FC Bayern. Nübel sees no prospects at Bayern due to Manuel Neuer. Bayern are likely to sell the goalkeeper, but want to secure a buy-back clause [@_kochmaximilian] pic.twitter.com/dXf4Ko0i2l — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 27, 2023

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also confirmed Nübel’s intent to leave Bayern Munich:

Alexander Nübel definitely wants to leave Bayern this summer if Manuel Neuer returns as #1. Nübel could be sold with a buy-back clause, although that's not yet confirmed [@Plettigoal, @SkySportNews] pic.twitter.com/eoFhE8qZuG — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 1, 2023

If Nübel does want to leave, it appears that Bayern Munich is willing to let him go per the latest information from Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

FC Bayern has not yet made a final decision about Alexander Nübel’s future. Those responsible will soon be speaking to him and his advisor. The tendency is to say goodbye, a sale with a buyback option is conceivable. Nübel is still a player that Salihamidžić and Neppe like and trust that he will become a top goalkeeper. But for that he has to take the next step. He will not move to Monaco permanently, he wants to go to a club with higher ambitions. Nübel is not written off at Bayern.

I am sure that Bayern are reluctant to let go of Nübel but are likely to sell him. Nevertheless, they want to insert a buy-back clause in the contract of his next club. It’s just a shame how this transfer turned out because Nübel is one of the best young and talented GKs that we could have gotten at the time. It is also likely that he will be first choice for Germany (Marc-André ter Stegen and Kevin Trapp are both in their 30s). If he couldn’t make a name for himself at Bayern, he could at least show his clout at international level.