Bayern Munich reveal plans for summer tour (feat. Tegernsee camp, Tokyo friendlies, and Audi Summer Tour in Singapore)

There’ll be only a few matchdays left before the Bundesliga finishes, but the summer is anything but rest for Bayern Munich. In addition to planning and finalizing transfers, they will be going on a few trips across the globe in the off-season. I wrote back in January about Bayern’s planning for the Asia tour and now it’s been confirmed.

They were scheduled to go to Sydney, Australia and play a couple of friendlies right after the league ends, but it looks like they won’t go after all:

Bayern's Australia tour, scheduled after the last game of the season, has been cancelled. The club was promised €4-5m, but the organizers couldn't fulfill the financial promises [@cfbayern, @altobelli13] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 30, 2023

Here’s what the schedule looks like so far:

July 15 – 20: Tegernsee training camp (via @iMiaSanMia)

July 24 – August 3: Audi Summer Tour in Asia (8th edition of the summer tour)

· Two games in Tokyo against Kawasaki Frontale and Manchester City (plus another destination in Japan against a third team)

· Mini-tournament (Audi Cup?) in Singapore against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and AS Roma.

Getting busy, eh? Both the front office and the team.

Finally, we can get revenge on Manchester City with this third leg!

Anyway, the club aims to maintain their roots by holding a training camp in Tegernsee per under-fire CEO Oliver Kahn:

FC Bayern is always aware of its roots in Bavaria and Munich, and it is part of the club’s tradition that we always prepare for the new season at Tegernsee. At the same time, we want to give our fans around the world the opportunity to see our players live on a regular basis. We’re looking forward to this year’s ‘Audi Summer Tour’ in Asia.

Andreas Jung, head of marketing, is aware of the club’s huge yet ever-growing fan base in Asia and would want to continue that.

FC Bayern has a huge fan base in Asia that is constantly growing. We want to continue to drive the great enthusiasm for our sport in the region and inspire people with our team on site.

Which is why their motto for this summer tour is “A way to inspire” (via the club’s official website):

Under the motto “A way to inspire”, the first stop of this year’s summer tour is Tokyo. Two “Audi Football Summits” will take place in the Japanese capital on July 26 and 29 in the national stadium. The opponent on July 29th is Kawasaki Frontale, the opponent of the opening game will be announced like the second destination of the tour with a third game. FC Bayern is visiting Japan with its professional team for the first time since 2008. The games in Tokyo are organized jointly with SPTV, the Japanese media partner of the Bundesliga, and the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga. Last year FC Bayern was on its summer tour in the USA. 2017 was the last time we were guests in Asia, at that time the stations were called China and Singapore.

When are they gonna visit the Philippines? I’m still waiting.