Bundesliga Team of the Season nominees have now been released on FIFA 23

Who’s the best of the best throughout the season?

By R.I.P. London Teams
1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

The season is almost over (although it may be for Bayern Munich) and some players have been consistent enough to make it into the FIFA 23 Team of the Season nominees. The Bundesliga crew has just been revealed, let’s see who they are.

Goalkeepers

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund, Switzerland); Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany); Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg, the Netherlands); Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin, Denmark); Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg, Belgium).

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
“I made that error and still made it to the TOTS nominees?“
Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Defenders

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, the Netherlands); Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Canada); Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund, Germany); Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund, Portugal); Mitchell Weiser (Werder Bremen, Germany); Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich, France); Willi Orban (RB Leipzig, Hungary; Danilho Doekhi (Union Berlin, the Netherlands), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich, the Netherlands); Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg, Germany).

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-FREIBURG-BAYERN MUNICH Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images

Midfielders

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund, Germany); Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich, Germany); Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich, Germany); Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart, Japan); Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, England); Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany); Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig, Hungary); Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg, Italy); Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach, Germany); Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich, Germany); Ellyes Skhiri (FC Koln, Tunisia); Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg, Japan); Florian Kainz (FC Koln, Austria); Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich, Germany); Lee Jae-sung (Mainz, South Korea)

FC Bayern München v Manchester City: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Attackers

Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen); Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt, France); Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach, France); Sheraldo Becker (Union Berlin, Suriname); Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen, France); Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig, France); Mergim Berisha (FC Augsburg, Germany); Karim Onisiwo (Mainz, Austria); Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha Berlin, Belgium); Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).

Hertha BSC v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

What do you think of the list of nominees? Are they fair? Who got left out? Who shouldn’t be here? Let us know in the comments!

If you have time, please vote for YOUR picks in the Bundesliga Team of the Season here!

