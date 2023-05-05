Bundesliga Team of the Season nominees have now been released on FIFA 23

The season is almost over (although it may be for Bayern Munich) and some players have been consistent enough to make it into the FIFA 23 Team of the Season nominees. The Bundesliga crew has just been revealed, let’s see who they are.

Goalkeepers

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund, Switzerland); Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany); Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg, the Netherlands); Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin, Denmark); Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg, Belgium).

Defenders

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, the Netherlands); Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Canada); Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund, Germany); Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund, Portugal); Mitchell Weiser (Werder Bremen, Germany); Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich, France); Willi Orban (RB Leipzig, Hungary; Danilho Doekhi (Union Berlin, the Netherlands), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich, the Netherlands); Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg, Germany).

Midfielders

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund, Germany); Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich, Germany); Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich, Germany); Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart, Japan); Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, England); Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany); Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig, Hungary); Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg, Italy); Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach, Germany); Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich, Germany); Ellyes Skhiri (FC Koln, Tunisia); Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg, Japan); Florian Kainz (FC Koln, Austria); Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich, Germany); Lee Jae-sung (Mainz, South Korea)

Attackers

Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen); Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt, France); Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach, France); Sheraldo Becker (Union Berlin, Suriname); Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen, France); Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig, France); Mergim Berisha (FC Augsburg, Germany); Karim Onisiwo (Mainz, Austria); Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha Berlin, Belgium); Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).

What do you think of the list of nominees? Are they fair? Who got left out? Who shouldn’t be here? Let us know in the comments!

If you have time, please vote for YOUR picks in the Bundesliga Team of the Season here!