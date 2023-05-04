Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 43 — Is Lionel Messi opening the door for FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski’s return to Bayern Munich?; Thoughts on Bayern’s roster plans; Why Sadio Mané might feel isolated; and MORE!

It has been another crazy week for Bayern Munich as rumors are flying everywhere and fans are generally focused on next season while the 2022/23 squad is embroiled in a title chase.

These are clearly crazy times and that is exactly why Bavarian Podcast Works is here — to help sort through the mess like Luke Skywalker in that trash compactor during Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

Per the norm, there is a lot to talk about, so let’s get to it:

The latest Sadio Mane drama.

How Lionel Messi throwing a grenade into his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain could lead FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski back to Bayern Munich.

The official nail in the coffin on that Harry Kane rumor and why I’m starting to come around on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

A look at the “leaked” list of Bayern’s plans for each player during the off-season.

