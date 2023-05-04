Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 43 — Is Lionel Messi opening the door for FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski’s return to Bayern Munich?; Thoughts on Bayern’s roster plans; Why Sadio Mané might feel isolated; and MORE!

It has been another crazy week for Bayern Munich as rumors are flying everywhere and fans are generally focused on next season while the 2022/23 squad is embroiled in a title chase.
These are clearly crazy times and that is exactly why Bavarian Podcast Works is here — to help sort through the mess like Luke Skywalker in that trash compactor during Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.
Per the norm, there is a lot to talk about, so let’s get to it:
- The latest Sadio Mane drama.
- How Lionel Messi throwing a grenade into his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain could lead FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski back to Bayern Munich.
- The official nail in the coffin on that Harry Kane rumor and why I’m starting to come around on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.
- A look at the “leaked” list of Bayern’s plans for each player during the off-season.
