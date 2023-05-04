Bayern Munich scoping out Premier League midfielder to partner with Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich’s search for a new number six is reportedly heading up. According to @iMiaSanMia, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has the scoop: that Bayern had sent a scouting contingent to the Aston Villa - Fulham match on April 25, a 1-0 win for Villa.

It’s Fulham midfielder João Palhinha reportedly in Bayern’s sights. The 27-year-old Portuguese talent has been a nailed-on starter since his move last summer transfer window from Sporting for €20 million.

Per O’Rourke, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel thinks Palhinha “would tick a lot of boxes” for the number six role — one which might enable Joshua Kimmich to play further up the pitch, or for Bayern to move to a midfield three and accommodate both Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. O’Rourke went further to say that a chance to play for one of Europe’s top clubs would be “too hard to pass up” for Palhinha and also that Fulhman would want €50 million for him.

But it’s hard to say if this is anything more than speculation, or teams and agents putting out signals and noise to the market. “Several top European clubs” are also apparently in the mix to pry Palhinha away after just one season at Fulham.