Manuel Neuer plots his remarkable Bayern Munich return

Bayern Munich and Germany keeper Manuel Neuer is eyeing a fast return to action with the record champions.

“I’m doing well. I’m happy to come to Säbener Straße every day and train there,” the injured Neuer said to FC Bayern TV (via @iMiaSanMia). “The rehab is going very well, we are satisfied. The last tests were good too. It’s fun to take a step forward every day. We are all optimistic.”

The German international was injured after his country’s Men’s World Cup exit — suffering a devastating broken leg on an ill-fated ski tour. In his place, Bayern added Gladbach’s Yann Sommer, setting up an interesting summer. Neuer’s race to fitness will reshape the goalkeeping situation in Munich, whether he succeeds or fails to be in time for preseason.

“The goalkeeper-specific exercises that we do indoors are working very well. I can already ride my bike again without any problems and can also do most of the strength exercises,” Neuer added. “In addition, I’m currently working on the Alter-G.”

Neuer is staying close to the team and monitoring the Bavarians’ progress in the Bundesliga as well. He can be spotted in the stands on matchdays and is a constant presence at training.

“We see each other every day on Säbener Strasse and talk to each other a lot,” Neuer said. “We’ve got it back in our own hands now. I’m sure that we will be German champions.”

Sommer isn’t the only other Bayern keeper whose future will be impacted by Neuer’s return. AS Monaco loanee Alexander Nübel’s situation is increasingly tenuous as the younger German runs out of patience to get his crack at being Bayern’s #1. But despite the challenges before him, that’s not something Neuer will let go of easy.