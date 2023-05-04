 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Manchester United plotting massive transfer haul this summer that includes Bayern Munich star, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, and MORE

FFP, schmehFP.

By CSmith1919
Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United’s ownership could change and if so, there might be an incredible transfer haul this summer that includes three big names — one being Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk is reporting that Coman, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, and Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga could be the primary targets for the summer transfer window if Qatar-backed Sheikh Jassim’s group takes over the club:

As of now, there is zero indication that Coman is for sale or that he would even want to leave the club. In fact, Bild recently issued a report stating that Coman was “not for sale.”

Coman has had a stellar season, even if the numbers don’t reflect as much. By far Bayern Munich’s most consistent winger, Coman has eight goals and seven assists in 31 games across all competitions, but did spend a few games playing as a wing-back under Julian Nagelsmann.

Regardless of the numbers, Coman has been a disruptive force for the Bavarians and is certainly a player that the club would love to hang on to moving forward.

