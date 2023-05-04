Marcel Sabitzer calls Manchester United a bigger club than Bayern Munich

If you were hoping that Marcel Sabitzer would reignite his career at Bayern Munich after the loan stint at Manchester United, then think again. His latest statement just put a nail in that coffin. Seems like the lifelong Bayern fan wants nothing to do with his parent club anymore.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg (via @Plettigoal), Sabitzer said the following:

“I’ve already experienced a lot in my career, including Bayern Munich. Here, everything is bigger. There are even more people who care about you. People are crazy about #MUFC. You can feel it at Old Trafford (…) So I can only say that I enjoy being here and I’m very proud to have managed to be a part of the club.”

Calling Bayern Munich a smaller club than Man United will not go down well with the Bavarian faithful. With his statement, Sabitzer is clearly stating where his preference lies for the coming summer. While United have no clause to make Sabitzer’s loan deal permanent, Bayern may be forced to the negotiating table in light of the player’s wishes.

It’s a shame that it came to this. People expected so much of Sabitzer when he first arrived — Nagelsmann’s former midfield star, the captain of RB Leipzig — he never managed to get going and found himself on the bench for Leon Goretzka. At United, he’s found a role in the starting XI under Erik ten Hag and feels happy there. This outcome only feels natural.