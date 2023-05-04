Report: Bayern Munich’s pursuit of defensive midfielder could extend outside of “Power 5”

Is there already a transfer target on Bayern Munich’s radar to play the No. 6 position next season?

In a report from Sport Bild reporters Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich won’t be looking toward England, Spain, Germany, France, or Italy for a solution, but to the Netherlands:

Bayern have Ajax’s defensive midfielder Edson Álvarez (25) on their shortlist of midfielders. The Mexican is under contract at Ajax until 2025.

Álvarez is known more for his physical play, ability to win aerial balls, and tackling more than his passing ability or ball distribution, but could be the kind of player who Bayern Munich is allegedly looking for — and he is said to be available.

In a report captured by AS last month, Álvarez was said to be available and had already drawn interest from Chelsea FC:

Ajax are willing to sell highly-rated midfielder Edson Álvarez in the summer transfer window, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf has reported. Although there don’t appear to be any concrete offers for Álvarez as things stand, it should be remembered that Chelsea were interested in the Mexican international in January, only for Ajax to block the Premier League club’s advances. The 25-year-old, who has 60 caps for Mexico, has won two Dutch titles since leaving Club América for Amsterdam in 2019.

With Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, Ryan Gravenberch, and maybe Marcel Sabitzer in tow for next season, competition will be fierce if more midfielders transfer in. With any addition, the likelihood of one or more of those aforementioned players getting sold will increase as well. As of now, Sabitzer is most likely to go, with Gravenberch also reportedly pushing for a move.