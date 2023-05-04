Report: Not everyone is a believer in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani at Bayern Munich

In a report from Sport1 journalists Kerry Hau and Christopher Michel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the potential move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani to Bayern Munich might not have the full support of all the decision makers in Bavaria:

Opinions regarding Kolo Muani are divided at Bayern. Some are skeptical and believe he needs too much space, so doesn’t necessarily fit FCB’s style. Others point to his big potential, that he knows the league and would fit into the squad as a Frenchman.

As for Eintracht Frankfurt, the club is being patient and its holding its line on demanding a massive proposal for the Frenchman:

Eintracht are very relaxed about the rumors. Kolo Muani is under contract until 2027 without a release clause. Despite his recent change of agent and his interest in joining FC Bayern, the striker has so far made no move to leave Frankfurt in the summer. Eintracht sporting director Markus Krösche wants and will remain firm regarding Kolo Muani. Frankfurt would only consider selling if a huge offer is to be made. It remains to be seen whether Bayern will do that.

Kolo Muani is just one of a number of strikers on Bayern Munich’s radar for the summer. Whether the club has the financial appetite to make a deal for a player that not everyone is bought into.