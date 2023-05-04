Report: Benjamin Pavard has jumped Dayot Upamecano on Bayern Munich’s depth chart

In a season where consistency was at a premium with Bayern Munich, Benjamin Pavard was one of the club’s least volatile figures.

Starring at both center-back and right-back, Pavard was able to show the world that he is fully capable of playing as a strong, starting center-back for a Champions League-caliber team.

Others have noticed, including Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, and Inter Milan, who are all reportedly interested in Pavard. At Bayern Munich, it seems that Pavard might have jumped over Dayot Upamecano on the club’s depth chart according to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Internally, Bayern are of the opinion that Benjamin Pavard is currently more secure at centre-back than Dayot Upamecano. The latter’s injury is not considered a big loss. When Upamecano returns, there will be a duel between the two for a spot at center-back. Pavard wants to play at centre-back and his future at Bayern depends on that. The Frenchman’s future is completely open, he’s still considering a move abroad, but staying in Munich is also conceivable. A decision will be made this summer.

With Matthijs de Ligt also having a stellar season and Lucas Hernandez on the rebound from a knee injury, Bayern Munich might have the best organizational depth at center-back of any club, anywhere.

How Thomas Tuchel aligns his team next season could play a role in whether or not Pavard returns. A back three-based system would require four starting caliber players for the center-back position. A back four-based formation, however, would create an environment where it would be near-impossible to keep four players that good happy.

What will happen? We’ll know in a few weeks, but Pavard has done well to position himself for a longer stay at Bayern Munich if he wants it.