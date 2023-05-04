How Leroy Sané won his way back to good graces at Bayern Munich after public spat with Sadio Mané

As Bayern Munich slumped to a crushing defeat in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Manchester City, tensions were running high. Leroy Sané snapped at teammate Sadio Mané on the field, and it became an altercation later on in the dressing room.

Mané was fined and suspended for the incident, in which he punched Sané. But the latter didn’t consider himself off the hook either for the instigation.

Now Sport Bild is reporting that Sané has taken it upon himself to make corrections. According to the report, Sané acknowledged to the team afterward that he needed to show a better mood on the field:

After the incident with Mané, Leroy Sané gave a speech in front of the team saying he's aware that he has to work on his body language on the pitch and show a more positive attitude towards his teammates. The speech was well received and impressed Tuchel [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/tLzca3goCA — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 2, 2023

Additionally it’s reported that Tuchel and Sané have a good understanding, with the coach impressed by the player’s “commitment to the team”.

This is indeed a positive display from a star player whose contract status will soon be up for discussion, as it is expiring in 2025. And it’s a sign that Sané is adjusting well to the coaching change from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel, despite a change to his role that is keeping him more on the wing.