Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané for sale? Chelsea, AS Roma interested; FC Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter Milan battling for Benjamin Pavard; Bayern to pursue Gladbach’s Manu Koné?; Barca’s plan to bring back Lionel Messi; and MORE!

After just one season, Bayern Munich could be shopping former Liverpool FC star Sadio Mané:

Bayern Munich are ‘looking for a buyer’ for former Liverpool attacker Sadio Mané, with Chelsea keen, according to Christian Falk. Mané joined the Bundesliga champions from the Reds last summer. It has been a difficult maiden season in Germany for the Senegalese winger, however. ‘Chelsea are interested in signing Mané and the Bavarians ‘would be willing to negotiate if asked’. Bayern are hopeful they can include the Senegal hero in a deal with Napoli to sign Victor Osimhen, though Mané’s wage demands are expected to be too high for the Naples outfit. Mané’s ‘difficult’ debut season at the Allianz Arena has actually resulted in Bayern ‘cooling’ their interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

But wait! There’s more! According to a report from Football Insider (as captured by Sports Mole), Mauricio Pochettino — who might or might not be Chelsea’s new manager — has given his blessing on a move for Mané:

Chelsea’s potential new manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly approved of the club’s imminent attempt to sign Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mané this summer. According to Football Insider, Mauricio Pochettino has given his potential new employers Chelsea the green light to attempt to sign Mané this summer, with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss said to be a keen admirer of the player. The report adds that Thomas Tuchel’s side are open to offers for the winger and a bid of £30 million could be enough to strike up an “instant deal” between Bayern and the Blues. It is believed Mané will be the London outfit’s priority signing in the striking department as the club look to address issues in offensive areas that have cost them so dearly this season.

CaughtOffside, however, says that Chelsea is not going to pursue Mané — but AS Roma might:

Chelsea are not pursuing Sadio Mané, but keep an eye on Roma - José Mourinho is a big fan [@JacobsBen via @caughtoffside, @CentreTransfer] pic.twitter.com/uHG3h2LUkc — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 2, 2023

Let the bidding begin!

Remember when Bayern Munich was linked to Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic? The move never happened as the Bavarians ultimately inked Yann Sommer to fill-in for Manuel Neuer, but now Manchester United might be thinking of a move for the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper:

Manchester United are willing to pay the €10m release clause of Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Sitting atop the Bundesliga table by the slimmest of margins over Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich will travel to Werder Bremen in a match that it absolutely needs.

While much of the focus for fans has been on the changes that could occur on the roster and in the board room, there is still a league title to capture. For Bayern Munich, grabbing another three points this week could be vital to that pursuit. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table and a peek at their recent form.

Despite some quality names on the roster, Werder Bremen has not been able to put things together this season. Who you should know on Werder Bremen and why.

Ideas on how Bayern Munich could line up for this match and the rationale behind some of our selections.

A prediction on the match.

Another report says that FC Barcelona’s major competition for Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard could be Inter Milan:

Barcelona will have to battle Milan in order to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Mirror (as captured by Sports Mole) states that Chelsea FC could be the leader in the clubhouse for Pavard:

Chelsea have reportedly emerged as front-runners to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer. Pavard has just over 12 months left on his current deal and could look for a new challenge abroad after seven years in Germany with Stuttgart and Bayern. The Mirror claims that Chelsea are keen to add to their defence even further, after signing the likes of Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Benoit Badiashile this season. Pavard can be utilised in the centre or as a right-back, meaning there could be stern competition on the right-hand side, with Reece James already at Stamford Bridge, and Malo Gusto set to return after being sent back to Lyon on loan in January. Chelsea are not the only side linked with Pavard though, as Manchester United and Inter Milan are said to be looking at the 27-year-old. Barcelona are also in the mix, and may be the favoured club after buying Robert Lewandowski from Bayern last summer.

I’m going to go on the record now and say that Bayern Munich should re-up Pavard and play a back-three next season. With Matthis de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, and Pavard as a four-man rotation at center-back, Bayern Munich will have a great foundation for the 2023/24 season in place.

This team is set up to play a back three-based formation of some sort. There is no point in fighting it.

We have seen rumors before stating that Bayern Munich has interest in Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné and now they are re-emerging.

With the Bavarians linked to so many players at this point, it is tough to discern exactly what is real and what is not. For now, I’d say that the Bavarians might have greater interest in a few other targets over Koné, but who knows:

Mateo Kovačić gefällt den Verantwortlichen und Tuchel. Sein Name ist schon häufiger an der Säbener Straße gefallen. Ein Transfer ist aber noch nicht heiß. Auch Manu Koné ist ein Kandidat, den der FC Bayern beobachtet. [Die Bayern-Woche, @kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/9EvqvL9KYF — FC Bayern News (@iMiaSanMia_GER) April 28, 2023

Mateo Kovačić pleases those responsible and Tuchel. His name has often been mentioned on Säbener Straße. A transfer is not hot yet. Manu Koné is also a candidate that FC Bayern is watching.

What happens when Bayern Munich is in the midst of a crazy period where the executives, the coaches, and the players are all under-performing and the events are being referred to as “shambolic” by some pundits?

Well, at Bavarian Podcast Works, we throw our normal Weekend Warm-up format out the window and go full roundtable.

Instead of just hearing my voice, I teamed up with BFW superstar Ineednoname and former BFW staffer and current Daily Mail journo Jake Fenner to break down what’s went wrong, how things are going, and what things might look like moving forward.

We cover it all, give our takes on why this has become a mess, and why no one — from the coach to the CEO to the starting No. 8 — is really safe these days.

Well, all signs are pointing to Lionel Messi leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season. If Messi does not take Al Hilal’s massive offer (rumored to be as much €400 million), FC Barcelona could offer the Argentine legend another option.

Oh, did we say, we now mean €500 million (though we aren’t sure if Galetti meant $500 million or €500 million given his tweet, but either way, that is a BOATLOAD):

EXCL |#Messi-#AlHilal: during the last meeting, the club raised a new offer ($500m/year) to the .



⏳ Leo asked for 1 month to decide and evaluate any proposals from teams.



They reached a gentleman agreement: if no suitable bids arrive, Messi'll join AlHilal. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ezcp6rujqd — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) May 3, 2023

It seems as if PSG fans have had their fill of Messi as well:

To afford a potential return of Messi, FC Barcelona will have to generate some revenue. One way to do that is through player sales, and Raphinha could be on the block as Arsenal FC, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United are all reportedly interested in the former Leeds United star:

Barcelona could sell Raphinha to help free up the money needed to re-sign Lionel Messi, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle all interested in the Brazil international.

Kalvin Phillips has not had an easy go of it at Manchester City and Liverpool FC could be seeking to take advantage of the situation:

Liverpool are interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer. The former Leeds man would be open to a £35m move to Anfield.

So Bayern Munich managed to squeak past the worst team in the league and managed to score more than one goal for only the second time in the Thomas Tuchel era. While beating Hertha Berlin puts Bayern ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the table, questions will be asked of the coach and the team after the performance we saw in the first 70 minutes. The Bundesliga title race isn’t over, but it feels rather ... lacking.

In this episode, INNN and Marcus talk about the following:

Thomas Tuchel’s latest lineup, and his decisions therein.

A recap of how the game went, and Bayern’s unconvincing chances at goal.

How Joshua Kimmich opened up Hertha Berlin to bring home three points.

The problem with underperforming players at Bayern Munich, starting with Jamal Musiala.

Do guys like Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry deserve to keep getting chances?

Tuchel’s player judgement questioned, especially regarding players like Mathys Tel, Noussair Mazraoui, and Thomas Muller.

Is there a mentality problem with this current squad?

Changing the discussion to the title race — can Borussia Dortmund keep up?

Why has Bayern Munich been so dominant in the Bundesliga?

Should BVB blame themselves for their lack of success in the last decade?

Why are the big Bundesliga teams so inconsistent?

Comparing this current Terzic BVB side to the great BVB sides under Jurgen Klopp.

Is this title race a little lacking in quality?

Will Bayern Munich go on to win the title, or will Borussia Dortmund lose it?

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland set a Premier League single-season record for goals:

Erling Haaland makes history



Haaland has now scored the most goals in a single Premier League season, 35.



He’s now overtaking Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's tally set in 93/94 and 94/95 (both achieved their tally in a 42-game season).@ErlingHaaland ✨ pic.twitter.com/KnZh8Vn6l1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

Psssh...what a Farmers League.