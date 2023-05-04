Report: Bayern Munich’s Brazzo calls for dinner meeting with Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala to discuss the future

According to a report from Tz’s Mano Bonke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić went to dinner with youngsters Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies to discuss their importance to the club’s future:

Hasan Salihamidžić invited Musiala and Davies together for a meal a few weeks ago and explained to them how important they are for the future of the club. Bayern want to make them the faces of the club, not only on the pitch, but also off it for marketing purposes. During last summer’s United States tour, it was clear that Musiala and Davies are fan favorites in the region. In the case of Musiala (contract until 2026), there’s not much of a rush - a contract renewal wasn’t discussed yet. In the case of Davies (contract until 2025), Bayern have to be more careful because top clubs sense a chance to sign the Canadian next year when he will have one year left on his deal. Initial talks with the player’s management have taken place. Davies is interested in a contract extension at Bayern. A move is currently out of the question for him.

This should be good news for Bayern Munich fans considering the overall performances that both players have had during their careers in Munich. However, both players have scuffled this season. Davies is now down for the campaign with an injury, but this was — by far — his worst season since making the move from the Vancouver Whitecaps. More serious discussions are expected to take place this summer, but Davies could use some downtime to regroup. It has also been rumored that Davies likely will not consider a move until after the 2026 — if at all.

As for Musiala, his contract situation is far less dire, but he might need a minor re-boot to get sorted out as well.

Both players could potentially have massive futures, but each will need to make adjustments to their respective games to get there.