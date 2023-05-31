Report: Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane not interested in Bayern Munich transfer

According to a report from The Sun (we know, we know), Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has rejected a potential move to Bayern Munich.

Kane had been one of the top names on Bayern Munich’s wish list, but the logistics of such a move were always going to be an issue. Aside of a hefty salary and big transfer fee, convincing Kane to leave England was always going to be a longshot.

As it turns out, it was that much of a longshot for a reason per The Sun. Now, Kane could be looking at a move to Manchester United rather than Chelsea FC or Arsenal FC:

HARRY KANE will stay at Spurs for a final season — if he cannot get a move to Manchester United. The England captain has no intention of going abroad while he is just 48 goals away from breaking Alan Shearer’s Prem record tally of 260. Tottenham are more open to selling Kane to a foreign club than a top-flight rival with Bayern Munich huge admirers of the striker. But that does not interest Kane, who rattled in another 30 top-flight goals this season and has a year left on his contract. United are the only viable English option this summer with Kane, who has been at Spurs since age 11, not willing to risk his reputation with the fans by moving to arch-rivals Chelsea or Arsenal. Newcastle are not in a position to spend north of £100million on one player, despite their Saudi riches.

While the veracity of this report can be questioned, it does make sense on the surface. Kane is not at the stage of his career where a move abroad would make much sense — especially as he closes in on the Premier League goal-scoring record.

If the report if true, Bayern Munich can now focus on some of its other transfer targets including Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.