Bayern Munich sign Croatian defensive talent Ljubo Puljić

While Bayern Munich’s senior team is busy looking for players, the youth teams are also bringing in signings, with the latest one being Croatian defender Ljubo Puljić from Osijek. As per the announcement on Bayern’s official website, the recently turned 16-year-old (May 31, 2007) will join the U17s; he has also turned out regularly for the Croatian youth teams.

Reaction from Halil Altintop, Bayern Campus sporting director:

Ljubo is a strong defender with a solid approach. He has a great mentality and always gives his all on the pitch for his team. In addition, he has a great character. We are very pleased that our scouting team around squad planner Florian Zahn was able to implement this change with great vigour, and that Ljubo is moving to the campus.

This an interesting signing and I hope to see Ljubo play for the senior team someday. He also fulfills the Croatian quota for winning the Champions League; yes, we have Josip Stanisic, but you can never have too many Croatian players on one team.