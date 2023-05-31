Kahn slams Bayern Munich and Sky reporters in scathing assessment

The circumstances surrounding the sacking of now-former Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn was not well received by many, including his own brother. “I find it very, very disrespectful how the decision was made,” Axel Kahn told in an interview to Sky Sport News (via Sport Bild). “Such a decision is not made overnight. Something like this has been ‘worked out’ for a very long time. They thought about how to replace Oliver Kahn early on.

Axel also emphasized having a bit more respect. “Oliver was dragged through the mud for months, every decision was negatively attached to him. That was too much,” Axel fumed. “The colleagues at Sky, the gentlemen [Lothar] Matthäus, [Jan Aage] Fjörtoft and so on: These are things that just don’t work like that. We need to have a little more respect overall.”

Axel Kahn pointed out that two people who want to do things their way is bound to disagree over many things: “Here generations collide. Oliver Kahn wanted to do things as he sees fit, Uli Hoeneß obviously didn’t. Alpha animals collide and then behave in the wrong way.” Axel called for things to settle first before taking further action.

He wasn’t done, however, as little Kahn took to social media to antagonize Hoeneß to deliver the final blow: