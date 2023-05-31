 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Kahn slams Bayern Munich and Sky reporters in scathing assessment

Does fierceness run in the Kahn family?

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

The circumstances surrounding the sacking of now-former Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn was not well received by many, including his own brother. “I find it very, very disrespectful how the decision was made,” Axel Kahn told in an interview to Sky Sport News (via Sport Bild). “Such a decision is not made overnight. Something like this has been ‘worked out’ for a very long time. They thought about how to replace Oliver Kahn early on.

Axel also emphasized having a bit more respect. “Oliver was dragged through the mud for months, every decision was negatively attached to him. That was too much,” Axel fumed. “The colleagues at Sky, the gentlemen [Lothar] Matthäus, [Jan Aage] Fjörtoft and so on: These are things that just don’t work like that. We need to have a little more respect overall.”

SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Axel Kahn pointed out that two people who want to do things their way is bound to disagree over many things: “Here generations collide. Oliver Kahn wanted to do things as he sees fit, Uli Hoeneß obviously didn’t. Alpha animals collide and then behave in the wrong way.” Axel called for things to settle first before taking further action.

He wasn’t done, however, as little Kahn took to social media to antagonize Hoeneß to deliver the final blow:

One person definitely has a responsibility. Namely the one who brought Brazzo, Oliver and Herbert Hainer into this club and installed them. That was and is Uli Hoeneß! And that the way that seems disrespectful, disgusting and cowardly is nothing new at FC Bayern Munich.

