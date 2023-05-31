Report: Alphonso Davies contract talks with Bayern Munich postponed until next year

A few weeks ago, things seemed finished on a new contract at Bayern Munich for Alphonso Davies.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić negotiated a worry free renewal for Bayern’s Canadian star. Davies virtually just had to sign on the dotted line — and then Brazzo got fired. The agreement he had with Davies had no signature on it and so it was seemingly rendered useless. And now Davies’ future, seeming so certain not too long ago, is up in the air.

According to Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Davies’ contract talks have now been postponed until 2024 after the near agreement was dissolved. Why they reportedly have been postponed for so long is unclear. Manchester City, who might still be trying to replace convicted criminal Benjamin Mendy at left-back, and Real Madrid, who have resorted to playing midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at left-back, have been monitoring the situation.

Davies is supposed to be one of Bayern’s most important players for the next decade or so, which is likely why Brazzo had moved to lock him down early. The current hesitation might just allow some powerful clubs to get their fingers on Davies and losing such an important part of the team would be, needless to say, quite bad.