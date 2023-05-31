 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka desires no change in scenery

Declan Rice or not, Leon Goretzka intends to stay.

What will Leon Goretzka’s standing in the team be next season?
Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Leon Goretzka, Bayern Munich’s box-to-box midfielder until Joshua Kimmich takes over (because, well, why not?) has no intention of leaving the club. Unlike plenty of other players in Bayern Munich currently, he has no intentions of going abroad.

In fact, per @iMiaSanMia on Twitter, the only event that will propel Goretzka to leave Bayern Munich will be the club and Thomas Tuchel letting him know that they are planning without him. That is, of course, the last straw, for any player. Goretzka is ambitious and arguably in his prime years. He would surely want to be at a club which plans with him and perhaps, even around him. As far as Bayern is concerned, he is willing to fight for his place regardless of what happens with the club’s transfers.

Even if West Ham captain Declan Rice arrives, per @iMiaSanMia, Goretzka wants to try and establish himself in his favorite No.8 position in midfield. This season, he had to be more defensive; he wants to go back to showing his dynamism and his abilities in front of goal.

Goretzka’s ability to cover ground and be a forward thinking midfielder made him a starter in the team. His more limited role this season along with the team’s generally poor form led to an average season for the Germany international. Next season will show Bayern fans what his true standing in the team will be moving forward.

