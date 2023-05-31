Report: Brazzo’s sacking swings the internal struggle over who Bayern Munich’s future striker should be

The topic of Bayern Munich’s striker is a tired one at this point. But there have been a few candidates that have been heavily linked to Munich, such as Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani and Dušan Vlahović, among others. As the former two fell out of contention due to their price tags, the latter two may well be Bayern Munich’s top two targets for the position. But now there may just be one.

That is, if you believed Sport Bild’s recent report, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. Tuchel is reportedly campaigning for Juventus’ striker Vlahović, while former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was “against it.” But, due to the Bosnian getting sacked recently, that voice of dissent against Vlahović will have been quieted. Brazzo himself was a big proponent for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani, who will probably go down the list due to the sacking. Still, Hoeneß remains impressed with the Frenchman, so he’s probably not out of the picture just yet.

While it may be important to include the coach when it comes to transfer targets, it’s important Bayern don’t cede to his wishes too much. Bayern will try and find that delicate balance during this upcoming window and who the club purchases to finally replace Robert Lewandowski may be the trickiest balancing act yet.