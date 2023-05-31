Shocking revelation! Karl-Heinz Rummenigge required removal of Brazzo for Bayern Munich return

With a plotline that you might see in a show like Succession, former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge — allegedly — had a requirement that former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić be relieved of his duties in order for Rummenigge to return to the club.

In a state of turmoil, Bayern Munich agreed to the alleged demand and now a new (yet old) regime is ruling at the Rekordmeister. Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau issued the explosive report, which was captured by @iMiaSanMia.

But why did Rummenigge have such an issue Salihamidžić? Not shockingly, it all led back to the now-infamous feud between the former sporting director and sextuple-winning coach Hansi Flick — which ultimately saw Flick leave in a very controversial decision:

Rummenigge is said to have insisted that, in order to come back, Salihamidžić has to go. Rummenigge fell out with Brazzo after his conflict with Hansi Flick. KHR hinted in April that he would only accept a role in the supervisory board if Salihamidžić is dismissed. Uli Hoeneß stood by Salihamidžić’s side during the trouble with Hansi Flick, but now after the turbulent season, he had no arguments left to give him another chance. Hoeneß ended up compromising and complying with Rummenigge’s wish.

Salihamidžić appeared to learn from his mistakes with Flick as he was more collaborative with both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel, but the damage that was done during that period might have been viewed as unreconcilable by Rummenigge.

Now, it will be a fresh start in the front office for Bayern Munich — albeit with some experienced veterans seeking to guide the club forward into its next generation.