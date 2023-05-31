Amid PSG offer, Bayern Munich could be fighting a losing battle for Lucas Hernandez

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Paris Saint-Germain might have pushed all of the right buttons in its pursuit of France international and Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez.

PSG has promised Hernandez a big role on the team and probably an even bigger salary, which piqued the oft-injured defender’s interest. Moreover, PSG’s timing was impeccable. Hernandez recently had dinner with former Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, who might have been a big key to getting a contract extension done:

Lucas Hernández has a lucrative offer from PSG who promised him an important role in the team. Last week, Hernández had dinner with Salihamidžić and thanked him for the club’s support during his injury. Their relationship was good. Now Bayern have to act quickly.

Bayern Munich’s current state of instability and uncertainty is probably a big drawback to some of the players who are up for a contract extension. Even if things settle quickly from this point, things might not “feel” the same to Hernandez or his entourage.

Can things be worked out between the two parties after all of the recent changes?