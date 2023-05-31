Daily Schmankerl: Manchester City is considered a major threat to Bayern Munich for Alphonso Davies; Declan Rice addresses transfer rumors; Arsenal leads on Joao Cancelo; Man City could pursue Benjamin Pavard, too; Sam Kerr to Bayern; and MORE!

Manchester City has been rumored to have interest in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, but now the recent executive upheaval at the club has the Citizens smelling blood in the water when it comes to a transfer for the Canadian star:

Man City can be considered a major threat in the battle to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, according to reports. There is currently a sense of chaos at Bayern, where Oliver Kahn has been sacked as CEO and Hasan Salihamidzic has been removed as sporting director. The joy of retaining their Bundesliga title after a dramatic final day could be short-lived. In contrast, Man City’s retention of the Premier League title should serve as the foundation for further success at the Etihad Stadium. And they could make the most of the uncertainty at Bayern by taking one of their players away. Recently, City have begun to be linked with Davies as they search for reinforcements at left-back. Now, AS has provided the latest on their pursuit. After explaining how Real Madrid would like to sign the Canada international as a replacement for Ferland Mendy, AS has confirmed that Pep Guardiola would like to win the race by bringing Davies to City. Guardiola, of course, used to manage Bayern, but that was before Davies emerged into their first team. Next season, though, they could link up. As things stand, Davies is under contract with Bayern until 2025. But if they can’t convince him to renew his contract, they might have to sell him this summer before his market value would drop next year.

Pep Guardiola’s club is clearly seeking to strike while the iron is hot. If Davies is, indeed, balking on inking a new deal and has doubts about his future in Bavaria, you would be hard-pressed to find a club better suited to take him on than Manchester City.

The Citizens are just stockpiling talent at this point and figure to have a monster lineup for years to come if the club is able to capitalize on situations like the one Davies is currently in.

Bayern Munich has prioritized a signing of West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice, but don’t expect the 24-year-old to talk about where he wants to go — especially as the Hammers have the UEFA Europa Conference League Final vs. Fiorentina later this week:

But the north Londoners are likely to face stiff competition from the likes of Bayern, Chelsea and Manchester United - who are all said to be interested in prising Rice away from the London Stadium in the coming weeks. Now, the 24-year-old has addressed his future plans, claiming that he isn’t thinking about that considering the Hammers take on Fiorentina this week in the UEFA Europa Conference League Final. Asked if defeating the Italian side would be the perfect way to sign off on his time with David Moyes’ side, Rice told the Evening Standard: “I’ve not really focused on any of that, to be honest. My main focus this season, from the World Cup onwards, has been getting us out of a relegation battle and, of course, having one eye on winning this trophy. “Everything else is just noise and speculation. Obviously, I can’t help that, it comes with playing. But my main focus is playing for West Ham and winning this final.

The stories from Tuesday on Rice were really surprising. While I am personally still a little skeptical that Bayern Munich can convince him to leave England, Rice took a meeting and appears to at least be intrigued by the thought of playing for the Bavarians.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich seems ready to shell out a boatload of cash (maybe €110 million!) for Rice.

Well who saw that coming? We were hoping for it, but didn’t expect Bayern Munich to deliver in this manner. When it comes to the league, Borussia Dortmund bottled it at the last minute versus Mainz, basically handing us the title — BUT Bayern still had to get the job done versus Koln and they did. It was a touch and go thing, but thank god (and maybe Brazzo) for Jamal Musiala. Anyway ...

In this episode, INNN and Fergus talk about the following:

Bayern Munich were completely unconvincing versus Koln and that’s unacceptable.

Talking about the ruthless sacking of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic by Bayern.

Could Bayern have an FC Barcelona moment someday?

The pros and cons of bringing back Rummenigge and Hoeness.

Is it a mistake to not bring in a new sporting director for the summer?

Wait, why was Oliver Kahn FORBIDDEN from attending the Koln game? What is going at this club?

How is history going to remember Oliver Kahn and Brazzo?

A quick aside — would Matthias Sammer come back as sporting director?

The deep concern about the names rumored as potential future sporting directors.

Dark clouds hovering over the long term future of FC Bayern Munich.

Will the sacking of Brazzo spark concerns in players like Kimmich, Musiala, and Alphonso Davies?

Markus Krosche has reportedly spurned offers from Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur:

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Markus Krosche has rejected an approach from Tottenham as he ponders an offer from Bayern Munich. Before taking over as Eintracht’s CEO in 2021, Krosche served as RB Leipzig’s sporting director for two seasons, where he worked with Julian Nagelsmann. The German was first mooted as a target for Spurs a couple of weeks ago when TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Marco Conterio claimed that he had emerged as the front-runner to replace Fabio Paratici at the helm.

Could Krosche be biding his time until he can finalize a deal with Bayern Munich? Does he even really want the gig? We should know soon enough.

Bayern Munich’s season will come to a disappointing end one way or the other and there is a lot to examine.

Needing a win over FC Köln, along with a loss or a draw from Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich is in danger of going trophyless for 2022/23. Let’s take a look at the hot topics for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A look at the Lucas Hernandez situation and why Bayern Munich was right to be cautious with the Frenchman despite the potential for outside interest. Can Paris Saint-Germain get a deal done to bring Hernandez back to France?

Can a deal for West Ham’s Declan Rice get done?

The wild ride of Dušan Vlahović rumors from this week.

Why fan frustration is probably at an all-time high for the last decade — and it does not totally have to do with potentially finishing behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal FC appears to be leading the pack for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo:

Arsenal’s pursuit of Joao Cancelo has received a boost as the Manchester City defender appears to be surplus to requirements at his current club. Cancelo spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he secured the Bundesliga title. However, it seems that Cancelo is no longer in favour at City and Bayern Munich does not appear interested in making his loan move permanent. This situation has created an opportunity for Arsenal to make a move for the former Juventus player. The Gunners are reportedly keen to reunite Cancelo with his former teammates Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Cancelo turned in a decent showing during his loan with Bayern Munich, but obviously was not at the level that the Bavarians wanted for the type of cash that City will demand for the outside-back (rumored to be €70 million).

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are also rumored to have interest in Cancelo.

Manchester City could be eyeing versatile Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who will be leaving the club this summer:

Benjamin Pavard reportedly wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer, in a development that may place Manchester City on alert. The France international has just won his fourth Bundesliga title with the Bavarian giants. According to Sport1, Pavard has actually now put in a transfer request at Bayern. It is suggested that Thomas Tuchel has been hoping that Pavard would stay. But the defender has seemingly made up his mind. He wants out, and apparently he has many options, including in Spain, England and Italy. It is stated Pavard wants a new challenge in another top European league. Pavard’s contract with Bayern expires in the summer of 2024 and so, it is theoretically a good time to cash in on him before his market value plummets. Earlier this month, City became linked with Pavard. It was claimed that the club had asked to be kept informed about the 27-year-old, amid the uncertainty over his future. It could now be that Pep Guardiola orders a pursuit of Pavard. Pavard is not the only Bayern player City have been linked with lately. It has also been suggested that Joshua Kimmich is someone of interest. Versatile Benjamin Pavard would make a great addition for Manchester City, as German reports claim he now wants to leave Bayern

The Bayern Munich Frauen have inked Sam Kerr!

Say what?

Well, a Sam Kerr, but not THE Sam Kerr if you catch our drift:

The #FCBayern signs the Scottish international Sam Mary Kerr. The 24-year-old is moving to Munich for the coming season and has signed a contract until 2026.

At BFW, we celebrate all Sam Kerrs...Australian, Scottish....whatever. Let’s see the Frauen commandeer the market and sign ALL the Sam Kerrs.