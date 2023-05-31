Yann Sommer not thinking about his future just after Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title win.

The coming summer transfer window is going to be a vitally important one for Bayern Munich. Despite winning their 11th straight Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion over the weekend, there are areas of the pitch that need to be addressed. Thomas Tuchel has identified getting a top class striker and a No. 6, defensive midfielder as his two top priorities for the transfer window and there’s a bevy of names that have been linked with either position.

In the goalkeeping department, Manuel Neuer has been making excellent progress on his recovery and return to full fitness following his leg injury back in March. He still plans on being ready to go by July 1st when Bayern starts their preseason for next season and it’s assumed that he’s going to slot right back into the number one spot. For Yann Sommer, this would relegate him to being Bayern’s backup keeper, and there’s been rumors suggesting he will be wanting a move away from the club this summer, despite knowing this would more than likely be the case with Neuer once he was fully fit.

When Sommer signed from Borussia Monchengladbach in the winter transfer window, he signed a contract that would keep him at Bayern through June 2025. He had said that he would be willing to stay at the club and compete with Neuer for the number one spot once the latter was back fully fit, but it seems like, based off of what circulating reports have said, that he would rather go somewhere else to be the bonified starter.

After Bayern’s title win in Koln, Sommer was asked about what his future has in store, and the keeper didn’t want to look too much into it, even though he might already know the answer. “I still have two years of contract and haven’t been here that long. But I’m not thinking about that at the moment,” he said to kicker (via @iMiaSanMia).

Sommer does have clubs interested in him that would be interested in making a move this summer, but a lot of that will depend on just how much he’d potentially want to leave Bayern and if Bayern had an adequate plan for who they want Neuer’s long-term backup to be. Sven Ulreich is still in the ranks, but his contract expires next summer.

Per Rheinische Post, Bayern will also be paying Monchengladbach €1m after they officially clinched the Bundesliga title as a part of the add-ons that were worked into the deal to sign the keeper in the winter window.