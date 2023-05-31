BFW Roundtable: Reloading Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s approaching summer looks to produce the most turnover on the roster in recent memory. The team disappointed this year and will need some additions to give themselves a chance to meet their targets next season. While there doesn’t seem to be a need to blow up the squad and start again, some serious “reloading” is needed if the team is going take the next steps. Below the BFW team discuss just who we need to get this roster “loaded for bear.”

Chuck

Player I’d like to see come in: Dusan Vlahović. I’m of the belief that Bayern Munich has good depth at wing, outside-back, center-back, and goalkeeper. I also believe that Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, and — maybe Ryan Gravenberch (if he sticks around, which is no sure thing) — can provide a stable base for the central midfield. There are more than enough options for the attacking midfield spot as well, so I’m all-in on adding a striker.

The options are not ideal for one reason or another. Victor Osimhen could cost €150M, Randal Kolo Muani could also cost nine figures and has some questions attached to him regarding his fit with the kind of striker Bayern Munich wants, and Harry Kane is just a pipe dream. Who does that leave? Niclas Füllkrug and Dusan Vlahović, who were both crossed off Bayern Munich’s wish list...or at least we thought they were. Recent repots have bayern Munich back in on Vlahović.

What about Rasmus Højlund? He would represent a massive gamble because of his lack of a track record. None of these candidates are perfect, but I think Bayern Munich can whittle down the cost on Vlahović to make it more palatable and then the club can hope it can revive the Serbian attacker like it did Matthija de Ligt.

RLD

Let’s start at the top again with the now open sporting director position.

I would like to see Bayern stay in house with this one. he outside candidates (Max Eberl and co.) really don’t excite me and this club needs a healthy injection of youth and new ideas as we just can’t keep playing back to the future and recycling the old guard at every crisis. Thus I would like to see Marco Neppe get the title and work with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge for a couple of years before being allowed to fly on his own. Nobody is better connected and suited to run Bayern’s transfer business than Rummenigge and Neppe has shown himself smart and persuasive while working with Brazzo. It would also allow the club to keep Neppe working on salvaging the deals that Brazzo had lined up before his departure that now may be in peril.

We definitely need a new striker to progress. However I have a rule that I don’t comment on players I have not seen a great deal of, and in this case, other than Kane I have not seen the other candidates enough to offer a proper opinion so I won’t.

But for the midfield I will now break my rule. I also believe we need a strong No. 6 to shield the backline and orchestrate the offensive transitions. I have not seen Declan Rice enough to form my own opinions but I have a 70-year-old Dutch friend who is obsessed with the EPL and has forgotten more about football than I will ever know. He tells me Rice is the real deal so I am in on a big spend here.

And while it is not a real addition I think we should be keeping Marcel Sabitzer. He played every well for us this year and looked good for Manchester United as well. He has a good relationship with Laimer, so beyond his own abilities I see him as being able to ease Konrad’s transition and thus enhance his value as well. I don’t think the fee we might get for Sabi would outweigh what he could offer us in staying longer.

Samrin

Who I would like to see come in: I would like to see either Randal Kolo Muani, Harry Kane or possibly, the return of Robert Lewandowski.

Kolo Muani is definitely not a great and proven striker in my book; however, he has all the tools to fit into a Bayern lineup and he would make a good focal point. As for Kane, he is a personal favorite. He would be mightily expensive and it is unlikely to happen. As for Lewandowski, that is pretty much an impossibility. Both parties were in the wrong to walk away from each other and by now, both parties might have realized this. With the circus that is the FC Barcelona transfer planning department, Lewa might find himself warming the bench soon. Whenever I watch Barca, I see his frustration every time Raphinha takes an attempt from distance or Dembele dribbles past the entire opposition only to see his attempt go far wide. He is a forgotten man sometimes and it is a shame to see, especially when he hasn’t lost a step.

Players do leave clubs and come back — if it could happen with Stefan Effenberg, there is a tiny chance that it could happen with Lewa.

RIPLT

There are a few players that I would absolutely love for Bayern to get.

I’d start with Rasmus Højlund. This kid looks really good and looks like he has the attributes to make it at Bayern. I’ve heard from some folks here that he’s a physical striker with an eye for goal. He’s 1.85m (6’ 1”) tall (same as Thomas Müller) so he’ll be a great choice for when our crosses end up in the box.

Another is Bart Verbruggen. I’ve heard good things about this guy so maybe we can get him in before anyone else beats us to him.

Gavi. Just to troll FC Barcelona, we can pick this guy up, set his head straight, and maybe sell him for a profit.

If you’ve noticed, my explanations aren’t really insightful, but it’s because I want Bayern to plan for the future. Take these players and develop them into world beaters. It just won’t make sense if we’re going for stopgaps or short term fixes or English players that’ll be too expensive. It’s time to look forward and not sideways or backwards.

Zippy

Bayern should keep one eye to the future and spend cautiously this transfer window — not to tie one hand behind Tuchel’s back but to ensure they can make a major bid for Florian Wirtz in 2024. That’s a German talent that Germany’s top club should not miss out on.

I’ve gone back and forth on the striker question. Victor Osimhen is exciting and the right age profile, and I expect others will have covered him. Bayern probably won’t miss with him.

I’m less sure about Randal Kolo Muani, but if I’m honest, Harry Kane is the most tantalizing of them all. Bayern have incredible pace up top: Kingsley Coman, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané. With Kane, the quality of the pass from a No. 9 that drops deep would be unparalleled, both for the counter and for unlocking a low block. Plus his finishing. He’d put up ludicrous numbers if he stays healthy. Kane deserves better than the Europa (Conference?) League, too.

Lastly, I just don’t see Bayern getting a real CDM this window. They need to give Laimer space on the roster to work and keep monitoring that market. If the defence needs more numbers than that, extend Blind for depth.

That should do.