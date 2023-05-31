 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Talented Bayern Munich youngster likely set for loan assignment

Aleksandar Pavlović could be headed out on a loan.

By CSmith1919
FC Barcelona v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Youth League Photo by Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER), Bayern Munich youngster Aleksandar Pavlović could be headed away from Säbener Straße on a loan assignment.

The talented defensive midfielder has impressed the Bayern Munich staffers, but does need some seasoning to round out his game. The type of game action he needs likely can be facilitated with a loan:

A loan is possible with Aleksandar Pavlović. Tuchel found his training performance with the pros good, he hardly makes any mistakes. The squad nomination in Bremen was a reward.

The No. 6 has a good attitude, works brutally hard and is technically very good. Physically and athletically he still needs to improve and he can also improve in tracking back.

For his own development, Pavlović will have to leave Bayern Munich, but if he can evolve into the type of ball-winning defensive midfielder that the current squad is said to need, then maybe he can eventually work his way up to the first team.

