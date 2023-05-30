Breaking: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge formally back at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich formally announced that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has returned to the club and will join the club’s supervisory board as announced on FCBayern.com:

The FC Bayern München AG general assembly appointed Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as member of the FC Bayern München AG supervisory board at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer, who acts as chairman of the FC Bayern supervisory board, was glad to have Rummenigge back.

“We’re happy to have brought in Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as a member of our supervisory board. He’s one of the greatest figures in the history of our club, everyone knows what he’s done. His experience, his expertise and his international network will help us enormously to ensure FC Bayern continues to be successful in the future,” Hainer said.

As for Rummenigge, he appears energized to be back in the saddle.

“I thank the supervisory board for their trust and I’m pleased to assist FC Bayern on this board going forward. I had the great fortune and honour to celebrate many successes with this club, so I gladly agreed to the supervisory board’s request,” Rummenigge said.

If you were wondering what the full supervisory board looks like, here you go: