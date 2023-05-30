Borussia Dortmund wingback Raphael Guerreiro might actually move to Bayern Munich

Raphael Guerreiro has announced that he will be leaving Borussia Dortmund after seven years, being available as a free agent. There were rumors that he would move to record champions Bayern Munich as the Bavarians look to fill in the hole that Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo left (Bayern chose not to exercise the buy option). In other words, one Portuguese full-back for another:

❗️News #Guerreiro: The player is aware of Bayern‘s interest. Understand he can really imagine to join Bayern as he would like to continue in Germany. Bayern wants him as revealed. First talks were very positive.



➡️ Some team mates are also aware of the fact that Bayern wants… pic.twitter.com/MuwJ96mq7c — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 30, 2023

Guerreiro himself knows that Bayern are looking at him and given that he wants to stay in Germany, there is a real chance that this move happens; the initial talks were also positive. The 29-year-old has also informed his Dortmund teammates about Bayern’s interest while the player also has a good relationship with current Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel (they were both at Dortmund in the mid-2010s).

Given that Guerreiro has shown that he can play both as left wingback and center mid, maybe Bayern could hit two birds with one stone.