Bayern Munich have not written off Harry Kane and Randal Kolo Muani

In Bayern Munich’s hunt for a striker, everyone seems to have zeroed in on Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic after the Bavarians’ former transfer targets, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and Tottneham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, were deemed out of reach. Apparently, those two are still in contention to be the Rekordmeister’s striker:

Randal Kolo Muani and Harry Kane are not off the table for Bayern - but Vlahović could be cheaper – Sky’s Florian Plettenberg as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

BFW Analysis

I’m gonna give you three reasons why Vlahovic is the best option out of the three:

1. More proven – when compared to Kolo Muani, Vlahovic has more experience in high level football (although it’s a bit of a stretch considering Max Allegri’s snooze-ball).

2. Cheaper – as opposed to Harry Kane, Vlahovic isn’t gonna cost nine figures. We might even get him for what Manchester City wanted for Joao Cancelo.

3. Age – compared to both RKM and Kane, Vlahovic is the youngest of the three being only 23 years old. Kolo Muani is 25 this year while Kane turns 30 in July. Vlahovic has more room to grow.