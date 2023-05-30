Future of Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez in serious doubt after PSG proposal

With the recent news that Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard would not be returning to the club next season, the status of Lucas Hernandez has become even more critical at Bayern Munich.

While his contract extension was once considered a “shoo-in”, Paris Saint-Germain thrust itself into the mix last week and has — allegedly — offered a financial package and sporting perspective that has Hernandez reconsidering his previous thoughts about a deal with Bayern Munich.

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Lucas Hernandez, PSG has made Hernandez a priority and the Frenchman is contemplating the proposal despite pleas from Thomas Tuchel to stay in Bavaria:

News #Hernández: Been told #PSG boss Al-#Khelaifi definitely wants him! Very difficult situation now. He‘s still hesitating to extend until 2027. More Bayern talks with him took place last week. Tuchel is pushing for him every day. He talked to him a lot this weekend again. ➡️ Lucas has a big offer from PSG on the table confirmed ➡️ Big salary increase included ➡️ No official offer (BFW Editor’s Note: to Bayern Munich) from Paris yet.

While a versatile and valuable player for Bayern Munich, Hernandez does carry a lengthy injury history. With Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano on the roster, the Bavarians are covered for starting positions should Hernandez leave, but the club would likely have to invest in another starting caliber center-back to rotate with the duo.

As Plettenberg notes, it remains to be seen what kind of offer PSG would actually make to Bayern Munich for a transfer fee as well.