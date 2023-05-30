 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Is the unthinkable happening? Bayern Munich could get Declan Rice and Dušan Vlahović

This would represent a massive change in thinking for Bayern Munich — and a huge investment.

West Ham United v Leeds United - Premier League Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, the thought of Bayern Munich getting both West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice or Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović seemed thoroughly absurd during the summer transfer window.

Heck, even getting one of them looked like a real longshot.

Now, however, the club is poised to splurge in the transfer market and looks ready to throw around some cash to get at least two high-value targets according to Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau:

Turnaround in the search for 9: Vlahović, whom Salihamidzic did not want, is now a serious candidate alongside (Randal) Kolo Muani. Declan Rice’s transfer, which is already being discussed in the team, has priority. It’s looking good - Tuchel is pushing, Rice can imagine.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg gave his account of the situation with Vlahović as well:

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also doubled-down on his previous reports that Bayern Munich wanted Vlahović:

It should be noted that Romano initially reported that Bayern Munich wanted Vlahović before his German counterparts came out en masse to shoot down the rumors. Perhaps, Romano had some inside information after all.

Regardless, Bayern Munich will also have to be cognizant of other needs that arise. The recent news that Benjamin Pavard will leave this summer, coupled with Lucas Hernandez’s potential exit, the stalled negotiations for Alphonso Davies, and the somewhat uncertain status of Noussair Mazraoui, could make the backline in need of bolstering as well.

