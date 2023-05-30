Is the unthinkable happening? Bayern Munich could get Declan Rice and Dušan Vlahović

Just a few weeks ago, the thought of Bayern Munich getting both West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice or Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović seemed thoroughly absurd during the summer transfer window.

Heck, even getting one of them looked like a real longshot.

Now, however, the club is poised to splurge in the transfer market and looks ready to throw around some cash to get at least two high-value targets according to Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau:

Turnaround in the search for 9: Vlahović, whom Salihamidzic did not want, is now a serious candidate alongside (Randal) Kolo Muani. Declan Rice’s transfer, which is already being discussed in the team, has priority. It’s looking good - Tuchel is pushing, Rice can imagine.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg gave his account of the situation with Vlahović as well:

News #Vlahovic: As revealed yesterday: He‘s back on the table for FC Bayern as he was an internal topic in the last days of the new transfer board. .



➡️ Difficult season for him but Tuchel is 'raving about' him

➡️ Rummenigge still has top contacts with Juventus

➡️ Been told… pic.twitter.com/cXoykq47Nx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 30, 2023

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also doubled-down on his previous reports that Bayern Munich wanted Vlahović:

Vlahović, one of the names in Bayern list and really appreciated by Tuchel.



Chelsea and Man United are also well informed on the situation but it all depends on Juventus. Up to them.



Dusan, always been in Bayern radar and remains there, as reported last week. https://t.co/yXPyaZ2UYY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

It should be noted that Romano initially reported that Bayern Munich wanted Vlahović before his German counterparts came out en masse to shoot down the rumors. Perhaps, Romano had some inside information after all.

Regardless, Bayern Munich will also have to be cognizant of other needs that arise. The recent news that Benjamin Pavard will leave this summer, coupled with Lucas Hernandez’s potential exit, the stalled negotiations for Alphonso Davies, and the somewhat uncertain status of Noussair Mazraoui, could make the backline in need of bolstering as well.