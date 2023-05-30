Update: Benjamin Pavard is leaving Bayern Munich despite attempts to convince him to stay

Update — 6:45AM EST — Tuchel tried to keep Pavard, but to no avail

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel attempted to convince Benjamin Pavard to stay with the club, but his attempt did not work according to Sport1’s Kerry Hau:

Benjamin Pavard wants to leave Bayern! He submitted his change request weeks ago. Concrete farewell thoughts already existed in January. Bild also reports. Main reason: After seven years in Germany, Pavard wants a new challenge in another top European league. Tuchel tried very hard for him, but his decision stands. The 27-year-old has many options - including in Spain and England.

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, has informed the club that he would like to leave during the summer transfer window.

This has been a hellish few weeks for squad planning as Pavard becomes the fourth (non-loan) member of the team’s backline to indicate that he — at least — might leave the club this summer or has some sort of issue preventing him from extending his contract:

Our Story: Benjamin Pavard told @FCBayern that he wants to leave the Club in summer @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 30, 2023

Despite Thomas Tuchel’s desire to keep Pavard, it appears that the Frenchman has made up his mind to move on. Inter Milan, AC Milan, FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, and Real Madrid are all considered to be contenders based on past rumors, but it would not be shocking to see Paris Saint-Germain get involved in the bidding either. Pavard had a tremendous season for the Bavarians playing both right-back and center-back.

Pavard, however, is not the only Bayern Munich defender weighing his options. Noussair Mazraoui’s agent was shopping him earlier this month, while Lucas Hernandez has been closely linked to PSG. The agent for Alphonso Davies has also indicated that he might hold off talks with Bayern Munich until the club’s front office situation settles.

In addition to the four aforementioned players, Joao Cancelo will return to Manchester City now that his loan assignment is complete and Bayern Munich will not consider a full acquisition of the player.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also confirmed the Pavard story as well:

News #Pavard: He wants to leave FC Bayern in summer confirmed! And he doesn’t want to extend his contract beyond 2024. Pavard has already informed the club about his decision.



— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 30, 2023

Bayern Munich’s backline could be drastically different for the 2023/24 season.